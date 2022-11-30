Inadequate working equipment contributes to brain drain ― Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has said that the lack of adequate working equipment in the country is a major contributor to the huge brain drain Nigeria is currently facing.

The Governor who asserted the inauguration of the Renal/Dialysis Centre and House Officers Quarters at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt on Wednesday identified other causes including unemployment and insecurity.

He maintained that the welfare of doctors and other professionals is not primarily the sole reason for the brain drain in the country saying that because of the looming unemployment situation in the country, most people now opt to go outside of Nigeria for the dream job they required.

He explained that even when some of the professionals are employed within Nigeria, such persons are not provided with the requisite equipment to use in their various organisations and industries.

He went on; “When you talk about brain drain, it is not only associated with the medical profession. So many people leave this country because of unemployment. So many people have left this country because of insecurity. So many people have left this country because where they work the equipment is not there.

“It is not only just because of welfare, but that is also why you see brain drain, no. It is not correct. Even professors in the university in the various faculties of law, and faculties of engineering most of them leave because the tools to work are not there.

“But you are lucky you (RSUTH staff) have the tools here. So, clap for us first that we have provided the basic things. Today, you’re lucky, you’re working in a teaching hospital where you can find the equipment, at least, to make your job easier for you. So, it is not as bad as where the equipment is not there,” the governor stated.

Speaking on the projects, Wike urged Nigerians to seek medical assistance from the Renal/dialysis Centre because it has the best equipment and personnel to offer requisite services.

He hinted that there was already an ongoing arrangement, towards effective management of the centre to ensure sustainability.

The Governor also advise the house officers to imbibe a maintenance culture so that they can always keep the quarters clean and maintain the structure.

In his speech, the Chief Medical Director of Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Dr Friday Aaron said the two projects inaugurated are signatures of the genuine love of Governor Wike for the State.

Dr Aaron recalled that the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) was already constructing a Renal Dialysis Unit and governor Wike noticed that if allowed in its form, will be limited in the service it will offer.

The CMD said Governor Wike directed an expansion of the unit into a world-class centre that will diagnose renal cases, perform dialysis and do transplants of kidneys. This, he said is because the government believes that Rivers people deserve the best.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE