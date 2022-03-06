Importation: Kaduna Dry Port sensitises KRPC, Dangote Automobiles on value-added services

Ahead of its commencement of Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) operations, the Kaduna Inland Dry Port(KIDP) over the weekend commenced sensitisation of the business communities in Kaduna and environ on its value-added services to importers.

Rotimi Raimi-Hassan, Port General Manager of KIDP who recently completed a round of business visits to thirty companies including Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), Dangote Peugeot Automobiles and Kaduna Chamber of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA); urged companies doing importation in Kaduna and proximate areas like Abuja to take advantage of the seamless and professional cargo handling of KIDP by routing their Importation through the dry port.

He recalled the long-standing business relationship between KIDP and KRPC over the years and reassured that KIDP will help in time and cost saving for import and export through its facility.

He said in the past, a committee was set up to help KRPC harness the full benefits of relating with KIDP.

In a related development, the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) urged private business owners to take advantage of the logistics facilities and expertise of the state’s Inland Dry Port.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Executive Secretary of KADIPA, Khalil Nur Khalil, who said this during a visit to the dry port, commended the KIDP management for its pioneering role and promised to work towards achieving a more business-friendly environment for investors in Kaduna.

He described the KIDP as one of the landmark business edifice capable of contributing to making the state the number one investment destination in Africa.

Khalil said KADIPA will be involved in driving sensitisation on the advantages of using the port and that the state government will encourage companies across the state to integrate into the global value chain that will generate employment, enhance import and export within and beyond Kaduna.

After a guided tour of the port, the General Manager, Rotimi Raimi-Hassan, said the inland dry port is constantly improving to provide world-class dry port services to the business community in the state.

He said the port is driven by professionalism and global best practices as it has a highly skilled and experienced workforce in maritime and general logistics.

Raimi-Hassan added that the port is ready to commence operations as a Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) as recently approved and supported by the Federal Government and Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

He said the port is equipped with the right technology, cargo handling facilities, sheds, trucks and reliable manpower that will assist in achieving seamless export cargo movement from Kaduna State to ports of loading.