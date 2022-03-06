FG reaffirms commitment to ease of doing business

The Federal Government has said it remains committed to providing a conducive environment for Ease of Doing Business to encourage a smooth flow of foreign investors and investment in the country.

Permanent Secretary of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore stated this when the Vice-President, Human Resource, Shell Nigeria, Mr Olukayode Ogunleye and his colleagues paid a working visit to his office in Abuja.

Belgore reiterated that amongst others the mandate of the Ministry includes the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes of government that enhances internal security, public safety, and an enabling business environment for domestic and foreign investors and the maintenance of citizenship integrity, all of which are key pillars in the priority areas of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Speaking further, Dr Shuaib Belgore said the Ministry of Interior has the responsibility of processing citizenship applications and the mandate of registration of statutory marriages, issuance of business permits to foreign companies and approvals of expatriate quota allocation.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Blessing Lere-Adams, in a statement on Sunday, said Dr Belgore noted the Division of Enforcement Investigation and Inspection in the Ministry of Interior’s duty is largely to ensure compliance to the updated guidelines on the administration of expatriate quota and other business instruments in Nigeria which are designed to enable Federal Government to provide a conducive working business environment for all stakeholders.

“It is not to witch hunt but rather to reposition the management of these instruments of business for greater efficiency and effectiveness; thereby curbing illegality and corruption in the system,” he said.

He affirmed that the Ministry is ready to collaborate with Shell Nigeria and hopes to maintain a good working relationship that enhances the economic growth of the Nation.

Earlier, Mr Olukayode Ogunleye, the Vice President, Human Resource, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) confirmed that shell, Exxon Mobil is not leaving Nigeria.

“The Federal Government has a large share in it, but rather despite the very tough and trying environment around the Niger-Delta Region where most of their Oil wells are shut down due to insecurity of lives and opportunities, they are still forging ahead to ensure equity diversification of their business to build a smaller emerging business to assist in growing the Nigerian Economy from both the deepwater business to the new Nigerian Natural Liquidified Gas (NNLG).

“This will enhance the transfer of gas and power to Aba, Ota and Agbara; – all these he said are huge businesses in which the Federal Government of Nigeria owns large shares,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…