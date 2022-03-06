Robbers kill businessman, gang member in Benue

Suspected armed robbers early hours of Sunday reportedly killed a businessman identified as Jonah Onche at Naka, headquarters of Gwer West local government area of Benue State.

Tribune Online learnt that one of the robbers, a son of a pastor was also killed in the process of robbing their victim.

Source from Naka explained that the suspected robbers had stormed the residence of the businessman in the early hours of Sunday.

Chairman of Gwer West local government, Mrs Grace Igbabon who confirmed the incident said the DPO in the local government was on top of the situation.

The council boss who spoke through phone to newsmen on Sunday said that the suspected robbers were known cultists and had been terrorising the Makurdi/Naka/Adoka road for some time.

According to her, “the report I heard is that two robbers went to the businessman’s house and scaled the fence.

“When they entered, they asked the businessman to bring the money in his house, he brought the money and pleaded with them not to kill him.

“But one of the robbers collected the money and shot the man in the chest, the other robber who saw what happened shot his colleague and made away with the money.

“The robber that was killed is a pastor’s son, they were actually three gang members but only two went for that operation on Sunday.

The chairman who said that policemen had launched a manhunt for the arrest of the suspected robbers said that the three suspects started off as cultists before they moved on to be robbers.

When contacted, the Command Spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive information about the incident.

