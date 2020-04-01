Importance of media relation

In the mid-80s, the Ministry of Health conducted an interesting public relations campaign which demonstrated how this country had made excellent use of public relations through the government information services in Nigeria. Public relations have been used in the public sector to conduct numerous services in the interest of the public to stir the affairs of the grassroots.

It is used for adult literacy campaigns and other major initiatives like the introduction of universal basic education for all children; sensitisation about personal health and hygiene and diverse public-oriented campaigns. There were local information officers who coordinated national information campaigns to domesticate projects at the grassroots level.

In Nigeria, vaccine was supplied by the Federal Government for the immunizations of infants and pregnant women and people were sensitized at all levels to make this easier. Infant mortality rate had been high for many years and many women died during pregnancy or lost their babies until the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) sought to educate Nigerians about government efforts and how to stop the unnecessary deaths.

As campaigns are done to minimise the effects of diseases such as measles, poliomyelitis, diphtheria and whooping cough, there is a need for effective public enlightenment at this period to further curb the spread of coronavirus . There may also be the need to engage traditional rulers in the education of their subjects.

Ayoade Ibiyemi,

Ede

COVID-19: Governor Makinde Tests Positive, Explains How He Got Infected •Says I remain in self-isolation •Oyo State releases index case after treatment

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde on Monday confirmed he has tested positive to the rampaging coronavirus otherwise known as COVID-19. The governor who tweeted via his personal handle @seyiamakinde on Monday, said that he was asymptomatic and would remain in isolation

Buhari Signs COVID-19 Regulation, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, which declared COVID-19 an infectious disease. A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja explained that this is in the exercise of the powers conferred on the president by

TRIBUNE EDITORIAL: Yet Another Loss From Boko Haram Ambush

LAST week, the military high command confirmed the attack on troops by Boko Haram terrorists which led to the death of 47 soldiers in Gorgi, Yobe State. Blaming the massacre on residents of the area, the Coordinator of the Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Major-General John Enenche, stated that the slain

OPINION: Of Coronavirus, Fake News And Charity

THE coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, that started in Wuhan, China, late last year has spread to many countries of the world. Coronavirus cases have crossed 330,000, while more than 14,000 deaths have been reported across the world as Europe becomes the new omphalos of coronavirus

Ondo Blast Victims: How We Escaped Death, Lost Properties

A loud explosion that shook houses in the wee hours of Saturday, and violently roused the people of Akure and its environs, left about 70 houses and vehicles badly damaged, while 13 people sustained injuries

33-Year-Old Okeho General Hospital Becoming Economic Waste

The Okeho General Hospital in Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State is one of the oldest in the state. It was designed to meet not only the primary but also the secondary health needs of people in Okeho town and environs. However, like most government hospitals across the country and despite the attention

Eight Strains Of Coronavirus Are Circling The World, Scientists Say

At least eight strains of the coronavirus are making their way around the globe, creating a trail of death and disease that scientists around the world are tracking by their genetic footprints

