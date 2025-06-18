Implement electoral, judicial reforms, APC Chieftain tells FG

Only successful electoral reforms will set the country back on the path of socio economic and infrastructural transformation as well as restore stability in the enforcement of law and order, a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta state, Dr Chris Amaechi Okobah has said.

Speaking on the state of the nation in Asaba on Wednesday, the APC stalwart, called on the federal government to implement the electoral reforms as a panacea towards achieving a credible , transparent , fair and all inclusive electoral process ahead of 2027 general elections.

He tasked civil society groups, the media, organized Labor and citizens as well as other critical stakeholders and institutions to bring pressure to bear on government on the urgent need for reforms in the electoral process that would not only make elections in to elective positions rancor free, less cumbersome , transparent, free and fair but also make the votes to count.

The erudite scholar also harped on the need for judicial reforms which according to him hinged on successful electoral reforms adding that the nation’s judiciary has become a case of cash and carry while politicians would deliberately violate the electoral law and order and challenge anybody to go to court.

He decried the decay that had become of various institutions of government calling for sweeping institutional overhaul to pave way for new direction and modus operandi in governance.

Dr Okobah urged Nigerians to adopt a positive attitude towards governance and the Country emphasizing the need for all to embrace a new National spirit of “Nigeria first”and exhibit such spirit in tackling the multi – dimensional challenges plaguing the Nation.

On the two years of the Tinubu administration. Dr Okobah said the Federal government had initiated several reforms that needed time to yield visible fruitful results urging Nigerians to give the APC government more time to execute its economic recovery and poverty alleviation policies for the good of all Nigerians.

He expressed optimism that Nigerians would vote massively for president Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 and vowed to go to court to compel the incumbent President Bola Tinubu to contest the 2027 presidential elections should he decline to do so .

