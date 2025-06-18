Makinde calls for registration of orphanage homes for accurate data

Wife of the Oyo State Governor, Mrs. Tamunominini Makinde, has urged operators of various orphanage homes, foundations, disability centers, and similar institutions across the state to register with the state government for accurate data collation.

She explained that registration would also assist the government in reaching out to them with support when the need arises.

Mrs. Makinde expressed concern that some owners of orphanage homes, foundations, and disability centers are yet to register with the government, thereby depriving themselves of potential benefits.

Speaking through Hon. Comforter Olajide, who represents Ibadan North Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly, Mrs. Makinde emphasized that it is advisable for the affected homes to register with the Ministry of Women Affairs.

According to her, registration will enable the government to know their locations, understand their operations, and access reports of their activities—making it easier for the government to extend assistance.

She expressed appreciation to the wife of the governor for her kind gestures in reaching out to children, uplifting them, bringing smiles to their faces, and giving them hope.

She also called on well-meaning Nigerians to extend a hand of love to children with special needs.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaja Faosat Sani, praised Mrs. Makinde for her compassion and support to the children, describing them as “great Nigerians.”

She added that the cash donations and food items would complement the efforts of caregivers in properly catering to children with special needs.

Some of the homes and centers visited by the governor’s wife in Ibadan include: Heart and Soul Nursery/Primary School for Children with Special Needs, Iwo Road; Jesus Kids Home for Special People, Monatan; and Life Survival Children’s Home, Akobo Ojurin.

Others are Seed of Charity, Olorunda, Akobo; Rehabilitation Center for the Disabled, Moniya; Jesus Children Mission Outreach, Bodija; and Agbedare Jesus Care Foundation Special, Agbowo Express, among others.

The beneficiaries of the items expressed gratitude to the governor’s wife for her gesture, saying it would go a long way in addressing some of their challenges.

