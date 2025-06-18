CISLAC, ICPC seek end to govs’ interference in LG affairs

The leadership of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and other stakeholders on Wednesday called for an end to political interference of State Government at local government administration across the country.

They expressed the concerns in Abuja during a One-Day Dialogue on ‘Local Government autonomy in Nigeria: Effects of corruption and inefficiency on good governance in local administration’, organised by CISLAC in partnership with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS).

In his address, CISLAC Executive Director, Comrade Auwal Ibrahim Rafisanjani argued that the quest for an autonomous, functional, and corruption-free local government system in Nigeria is not just a constitutional matter but a developmental imperative.

“Since the country’s return to democratic rule in 1999, the idea of granting local governments full autonomy has remained both a promise and a challenge. While financial autonomy has received significant judicial affirmation, including the recent Supreme Court judgment, it remains only one piece of a larger, more complex puzzle.

“The reality today is that financial autonomy alone has not translated into effective governance or independence at the local level. The root problem is far more systemic — involving deep-seated political interference, weak institutional structures, poor accountability mechanisms, and pervasive corruption.

“The local government system, in many states, has been reduced to a mere extension of state executive power, with local officials often beholden to State Governors rather than to their constituents.

“Appointments, elections, budgetary allocations, and contract awards at the local level are often dictated by state actors. In some cases, elected Local Government Councils have been replaced with unelected caretaker committees for extended periods, in violation of the Constitution.

“These practices not only violate the principles of democracy and federalism but also sabotage development at the grassroots level — where the impact of governance should be most felt.

“At CISLAC and across civil society, we continue to engage in evidence-based advocacy, public sensitization, and legislative engagement to reform the local government system. Civil society organizations across Nigeria are partnering with communities, monitoring public finance flows, and demanding transparency in how local governments utilise public resources.

“We are supporting whistleblower protection, building citizens’ capacity to track budgets, and pushing for legal reforms that close the loopholes used to undermine local government independence.

“Indeed, the situation calls for a holistic reform agenda. This include: Legal reforms to unambiguously guarantee political, administrative, and fiscal autonomy for local governments; Institutional reforms that reinforce accountability through transparent budgeting, procurement, and citizen participation; Electoral reforms that ensure credible local elections, free from manipulation or state interference; Strengthening the oversight role of anti-corruption and regulatory institutions; Empowering traditional institutions and local civil society to play a constructive role in local governance.

We must also continue to interrogate the misuse of Joint State-Local Government Accounts (JAAC), which have often served as a conduit for siphoning public funds. Without transparency in this area, the notion of autonomy remains merely symbolic.”

The CISLAC helmsman maintained that the “conversation today is not just about constitutional guarantees — it is about restoring trust, service delivery, and democracy at the grassroots. We must remember that no tier of government is closer to the people than the local government. When it fails, the entire governance system loses legitimacy.

“We are optimistic that this platform will generate practical recommendations and renewed commitment from all stakeholders to transform our local government system into one that is truly responsive, transparent, inclusive, and development-oriented.”

On his part, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Aliyu Umar affirmed that the third tier of government has over the years faced significant structural and operational constraints, particularly due to the prevailing influence of executive and legislative arms of government at state-level.

He maintained that the “support for individuals who may lack the necessary competence to effectively manage the affairs of local government councils—such as chairmen and councillors—has contributed to systemic weaknesses at this level of governance. Often, electoral processes are inadequately prepared to deliver free, fair, and credible elections.

“These challenges have significantly undermined efficiency and created opportunities for corrupt practices to flourish in local administration.

“From the perspective of the ICPC, we have observed instances where funds have been misused under the guise of preparing for local government elections. In one such case, substantial sums were illicitly moved, raising serious concerns about transparency and accountability.”

“On our part, the ICPC, in partnership with the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity, has introduced the Accountability and Corruption Prevention Programme for Local Governments (ACCP-LG). This programme focuses on tackling corruption at the local government level through initiatives aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in five thematic areas: fiscal transparency, human resources, open procurement, citizens’ engagement, and control of corruption.

“The recent Supreme Court decision regarding local government autonomy represents a significant step towards achieving good governance within local government councils. However, the situation requires a deliberate effort from all critical stakeholders to ensure that the apex court’s decision is strictly respected.

“Civil society, anti-corruption agencies, and other strategic stakeholders, such as the Nigerian Bar Association, must not allow the decision to be undermined through diversionary, frivolous cases, as we have seen in relation to the powers of the ICPC to investigate corruption cases settled in the apex court decision of AG Ondo State v. AG of the Federation. Despite the latter decision, cases were filed at the court of first instance, implicitly challenging the judgment of the apex court.

“We at the ICPC are determined to enforce the decision of the apex court, leveraging the provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and other extant rules against corrupt practices. In addition, by virtue of Section 287(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), all persons and authorities, including the ICPC, are duty-bound to enforce the decision of the apex court on local government autonomy.

“The doctrine of judicial precedent has become an integral part of our jurisprudence and shall continue to be so, irrespective of diversionary tactics to challenge it through the flagrant transgression of filing strange suits.

“On this note, I am appealing to my colleagues in the legal profession not to allow themselves to be used in undermining the recent Supreme Court decision in AG Federation v. AG Abia State and Ors.“