Impeachments in Nigeria’s political history: Constitutional authority and political realism (2)

Impeached governors

Diepreye Alamieyeseigha – Bayelsa State (2005)

IN one of the most dramatic episodes in Nigeria’s political history, Governor Diepreye Alamieyeseigha of Bayelsa State was arrested in London for money laundering in 2005. His mysterious return to Nigeria—allegedly disguised as a woman—intensified public scrutiny and political pressure. The Bayelsa State House of Assembly swiftly initiated impeachment proceedings, citing constitutional breaches and abuse of office. On December 9, 2005, Alamieyeseigha was formally removed from office. His deputy, Goodluck Jonathan, succeeded him and would later rise to become President of Nigeria. Alamieyeseigha was eventually convicted on corruption charges. The process marked a rare occasion where impeachment followed constitutional procedure and stood up to judicial scrutiny, reflecting a growing commitment to rule of law.

Rashidi Ladoja – Oyo State (2006)

Governor Rashidi Ladoja’s impeachment revealed the darker side of intra-party politics. Accused of misconduct amid political tensions within the ruling party, Ladoja was impeached on January 12, 2006. However, glaring procedural irregularities marred the process. In a landmark ruling, the Court of Appeal nullified the impeachment in November 2006, reinstating Ladoja to office. The judiciary’s intervention underscored the supremacy of the constitution over political machinations and affirmed that due process must be upheld, even in turbulent political environments.

Joshua Dariye – Plateau State (2006)

Joshua Dariye’s impeachment highlighted both constitutional manipulation and judicial integrity. Accused of embezzling public funds, Dariye was removed from office in November 2006 by just eight of 24 lawmakers—far short of the required two-thirds majority. The Supreme Court, in April 2007, declared the impeachment null and void, emphasizing that constitutional provisions cannot be bent to serve partisan ends. Dariye’s reinstatement was a triumph for legal order, reminding Nigeria that democratic procedures are sacred, not optional.

Peter Obi – Anambra State (2006)

The political saga of Peter Obi remains a textbook example of the power of judicial review in Nigeria. Accused of gross misconduct, Obi was impeached on November 2, 2006. However, the speed and manner of his removal raised legal eyebrows. In February 2007, the Court of Appeal overturned the impeachment, reinstating Obi. This episode highlighted the judiciary’s role as a stabilizer in Nigeria’s democracy, affirming that executive accountability must be grounded in law, not expedience.

Ayo Fayose – Ekiti State (2006)

Governor Ayo Fayose’s political career has been anything but conventional. Accused of financial impropriety and political violence, Fayose was impeached on October 16, 2006. However, the Supreme Court later ruled that the process violated constitutional norms. Despite the setback, Fayose made a dramatic comeback, winning the 2014 gubernatorial election. His story illustrates not just the resilience of a political figure, but also the lasting importance of judicial oversight in correcting wrongful impeachments.

Murtala Nyako – Adamawa State (2014)

Governor Murtala Nyako was impeached on July 15, 2014, over allegations of misappropriating over N17 billion. The Adamawa State House of Assembly, in its haste, bypassed key constitutional requirements, including proper service of the impeachment notice. In 2016, the Court of Appeal nullified the impeachment, citing serious procedural flaws. Although Nyako’s term had expired, the court’s decision was a stark reminder that constitutional rules must be strictly followed, regardless of political momentum.

Impeached Deputy Governors

Mahdi Aliyu Gusau – Zamfara State (2022)

Mahdi Gusau’s impeachment in 2022 was rooted not in corruption, but political divergence. Refusing to defect to the APC along with Governor Bello Matawalle, Gusau was accused of gross misconduct and removed by the state assembly. However, the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the impeachment in 2023, declaring it unconstitutional. This case emphasized that political loyalty cannot trump constitutional rights, and the judiciary remains the bulwark against partisan overreach.

Philip Shaibu – Edo State (2024)

In 2024, Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu was accused of leaking sensitive security documents during a legal battle. Following a panel recommendation, 18 out of 24 lawmakers voted for his impeachment on April 8.

In a bold judgment, the Federal High Court overturned the impeachment in July 2024, citing political bias and procedural violations. The court ordered his reinstatement and full entitlements, reinforcing that even powerful state actors must operate within constitutional bounds.

Impeached State Assembly Speakers

Elvert Ayambem – Cross River State (2024)

Ayambem’s impeachment in May 2024 stemmed from allegations of misappropriating state funds, including electricity payments and tax revenues. The House of Assembly acted swiftly, but the impeachment’s legality came into question. Though details are scant, Ayambem was later reinstated, indicating a possible resolution of procedural issues and affirming the assembly’s obligation to respect due process.

Yusuf Abdullahi Falgore – Kano State (2011)

In December 2011, Speaker Yusuf Falgore was impeached for incompetence and causing disharmony in the legislature. While 32 of 40 lawmakers backed his removal, his absence from the session raised fairness concerns. The event spotlighted the influence of executive power in legislative matters, although government officials denied any involvement. Nonetheless, it remains a cautionary tale of potential overreach.

Abdullahi Yusuf Ata – Kano State (2018)

Speaker Ata’s 2018 impeachment followed accusations of corruption and poor leadership. With 27 members signing the impeachment notice, the assembly acted in accordance with constitutional thresholds. Interestingly, his predecessor—Kabiru Rurum—returned to power, despite previous allegations. This case illustrated the cyclical nature of political power and the blurred lines between accountability and political strategy.

Hassan Shalla – Kebbi State (2015)

Shalla was removed over accusations of breach of trust and embezzlement. While details are sparse, his impeachment appears to have been conducted through internal legislative channels. Due to limited public records, it’s difficult to assess whether due process was fully observed.

Isma’il Kamb – Kebbi State (2021)

Kamb’s impeachment in 2021 was endorsed by 20 of 24 lawmakers, though no official reason was disclosed. He was quietly replaced, and the event drew little public scrutiny. Such opacity undermines public trust and accountability in governance, highlighting the need for transparency even within legislative bodies.

Emmanuel Tonye Isenah – Bayelsa State (2019)

In an environment marred by gunfire and chaos, Speaker Isenah was impeached under tense circumstances in September 2019. Details remain limited, but the dramatic nature of the event suggested political violence and procedural irregularities.

The impeachment raised serious concerns about legislative integrity and the sanctity of democratic institutions.

Idris Garba Kareka – Jigawa State (2017)

Accused of authoritarianism and abuse of power, Speaker Kareka was impeached by a decisive majority of 25 out of 30 members. His removal followed constitutional protocols.

Remarkably, he was re-elected as speaker in 2019, a testament to political redemption and shifting alliances within Nigeria’s legislative corridors.

