NGO urges FG to expedite action of conflict-related sexual violence

The Federal Government has been urged to expedite action in the elimination of conflict-related sexual violence in the country.

A Sexual and Gender-Based Violence advocate in Kogi State, Ms Joyce Ajifa Haruna, gave the charge in a message to commemorate this year’s International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict in Lokoja.

Speaking on the importance of the day, Joyce Haruna explained that the day was set aside not only to raise awareness but to honour survivors of sexual violence and to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives around the world while standing up against the crimes.

Ms Haruna, who maintained that despite widespread awareness and condemnation the scourge still continues around the world, appealed to governments at both national and sub-national levels to ensure that sexual violence-related charges against perpetrators are thoroughly investigated.

She described sexual violence in conflict as a crime that silences voices, noting that it deepens when those who speak are unheard and those who perpetrate the crimes go unpunished.

The gender-based advocate maintained that conflict-related sexual violence is a devastating form of attack and repression, which has lasting and harmful effects on survivors’ physical, sexual, reproductive, and mental health, and destroys the social fabric of communities.

While underscoring the importance of effective action to end impunity for conflict-related sexual violence in the country, Ms Haruna called on Nigerians to unite to end the despicable crime, demand justice for survivors, and sustain efforts to end the cycle of violence.

She also urged victims to speak up, pointing out that silence encourages perpetrators to continue committing the crime.

