Impeachment: Ondo Chief Judge faults, rejects Assembly letter

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Chief Judge, Ondo, Assembly

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu has faulted a letter written by the House of Assembly for the setting up of the seven-man panel to probe the State Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi over the impeachable offences levelled against him.

The Chief Judge hinged her decision on the need for the lawmakers to have required figure as stipulated by the 1999 constitution for setting up, of such the probe panel has not been met.

ALSO READ: Police, others lack integrity to chair EFCC ― AIED

The Chief Judge also said the matter of impeachment was already a subject of litigation

14 out of the 26 members of the Assembly have signed the impeachment notice with nine members kicking against the impeachment plot.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PRINCIPALS of secondary schools nationwide under the aegis of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) have also expressed surprise over Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu’s announcement on Wednesday withdrawing all the SS3 students in all the 104 Federal Government colleges… Read Full Story
AS the investigation into the corruption allegations levelled against the embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, entered its fourth day on Thursday, the secretary of the anti-graft agency, Olanipekun Olukoyede and some of its directors have appeared before the panel … Read Full Story
President Buhari will on Friday sign into law the revised 2020 budget of N10.8 trillion passed by the National Assembly last month… Read Full Story
Ten of the aspirants who picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and nomination form ahead of its July 10 primary in Ondo State may boycott the election… Read Full Story

