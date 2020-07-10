Impeachment: Ondo Chief Judge faults, rejects Assembly letter

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu has faulted a letter written by the House of Assembly for the setting up of the seven-man panel to probe the State Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi over the impeachable offences levelled against him.
The Chief Judge hinged her decision on the need for the lawmakers to have required figure as stipulated by the 1999 constitution for setting up, of such the probe panel has not been met.
The Chief Judge also said the matter of impeachment was already a subject of litigation
14 out of the 26 members of the Assembly have signed the impeachment notice with nine members kicking against the impeachment plot.
