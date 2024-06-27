THE challenging state of Nigeria’s economy, which has amplified the already existing constraints to growth and development of Nigeria’s aviation, will receive attention at the 28th annual conference coming up on July 26.

The conference being put together by the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents with the theme, ‘Aviation Survivability Amidst a Challenging Macro-Economic Environment,’ will be chaired by the Chief Executive Officer/founder of CITA Aviation Fuelling Company Limited, Dr Thomas Ogungbangbe.

Ogungbangbe, an international Energy strategist was the General Manager Aviation Business at MRS Oil and Gas before he was seconded to Chevron Oil Nigeria Plc as Aviation Marketing Manager, West and Central Africa.

His experience in Sahara Group spanned a diverse portfolio of responsibilities ranging through strategic fuel procurement, market risk management and Aviation insurance.

The jet fuel airfield inspector of IATA certified rating has attended international trainings on jet fuel by EI, ASTM, API and IATA.

Also to speak at the conference include: a former Rector of Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT), Zaria, Captain Samuel Caulcrick and the Second Vice President, Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI), Dr Alex Nwuba while a former Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Dr Richard Aisuebeogun will moderate the panel session of the conference.

Aviation and allied business organisations have equally taken advantage of sponsorship opportunities presented by the coming event to sell their products and services.

