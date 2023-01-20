Imo State Police Command gets new PPRO

The Command appealed to the public to extend all cooperation to the new Police Public Relations Officer

A new Public Relations Officer PPRO has been deployed to the Imo State Police Command Owerri.

The new PPRO identified as ASP Henry Okoye takes over from CSP Michael Abattam who has been redeployed.

This is contained in a statement issued in Owerri Friday by the Imo State Police Command through the outgoing PPRO CSP Michael Abattam.

He said that ASP Henry Okoye who hails from Idenmili North Local Government Area, Anambra State graduated from the prestigious Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kanu, with a First Class Honours (B.Sc) in Mathematics in 2018.

According to him, Okoye until his last posting to Imo State as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), served at Oji River Divisional Police Headquarters, Enugu State Command.

The Command appealed to the public to extend all cooperation to the new Police Public Relations Officer.