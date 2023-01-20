I remain Ebonyi PDP Guber candidate — Odii

“Our mandate will take away every Ebonyi child from Hawking to better living.”

Ebonyi State People’s Democratic Party Governorship Candidate Ifeanyi-chukwuma Odii has called on his party supporters to disregard rumour circulating that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) delisted his name, his deputy Senator Igwe Nwagu and the National Assembly candidates from their website.

According to Odie, the information was false and mere propaganda from the opposition party.

According to Odii, he remains the PDP governorship candidate for March 2023 governorship election. He then assured his party members that he win the contest despite the rumours allegedly sponsored by the opposition parties.

Odii disclosed this at PDP state Secretariat Abakaliki Enugu expressway during the inauguration of over 100 members of their campaign council with Former governorship aspirant Edeze Austin as Director General and Former SGF Anyim Pius Anyim as Patron.

Odii, however, urged the newly inaugurated campaign council leadership to take the mantle of liberating the state seriously as he has come to make Ebonyi state the richest state in Nigeria.

His words “This is another historic day in the land of Ebonyi State. So many things have been said in past but today has shown that truly the capacity remains with Anyichuks and I will contest and win this election.

“God has given us the mantle to make Ebonyi a great nation because we will bring wealth creation, and empowerment to the youths, women and men. Our mandate will take away every Ebonyi child from Hawking to better living.

I congratulate you as you take the mantle of this leadership I am in the same belief that together, the land of Ebonyi will witness glory come May 29”

He further boosted that his blueprint will be achievable as he knows the solutions to all the needs of Ebonyi State. “I will use all the natural resources and turn them into wealth-making machines”.

“We are going to take Ebonyi State which was mismanaged and by the time we stay up to 6 months, the hope of Ebonyi will be restored, the civil servant’s dignity will be restored and hope, insecurity will be a thing of the past in the State”.





Odii speaking on the state government ban on Public schools and marketplaces for the campaign, said private individuals have donated their private properties for the liberation of the State.

