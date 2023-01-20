Bauchi Police arrest 6 suspects for cultism, recover firearms

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested six suspects for cultism, criminal conspiracy and vandalization of public property as well as recovered firearms from them.

A press release by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili contained that, on 08/01/2023 at about 1114hrs, credible information at the Command’s disposal revealed that suspected cultists were gathering around Licking Fingers Joint, Gwallameji Area of Bauchi state.

He stated that, consequently, in a bid to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the area, a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Yelwa Division promptly drafted and swung into action at the scene and succeeded in arresting two suspects.

The arrested suspects are; Ezikiel Obot aged 22 years of Sabon Tasha Kaduna State, and Mathew Toma aged 23 years of Jos Plateau State.

During a thorough search of the area, a black bag containing a locally-made pistol with three cartridges were recovered while investigation is discretely ongoing to explore all the intricacies connected with the suspects in the case.

The Command has also arrested four suspects for an act of conspiracy and vandalism on an electricity transformer.

The suspects were arrested on the 4th January 2023 at about 0200hrs while tapping gas from an electricity transformer situated at Dungah Sabo area of Tafawa Balewa LGA of Bauchi state.

The group of vandals was led by one Omega Daniel aged 23 years of Dungah alongside three other suspects, namely; Kasuma Yakubu aged 27 years of Dungah, Mafuki Daniel aged 27 years of Kampani Village via Bogoro LGA and Joshua Joel aged 37 years of Dungah area of Tafawa Balewa LGA were arrested.

The investigation also revealed that the suspects took advantage of the faulty transformer and perpetrated their act.





The suspects were apprehended alongside four Empty 25 litres Jerry Cans, one rubber tapping pipe, and one adjustable pipe wrench. All the suspects confessed their culpability to the commission of the crime.

The Commissioner of Police *CP Aminu Alhassan has directed that the suspects be charged to court upon completion of the investigation to face the full wrath of the law.