Two lawmakers, supporters injured as Ortom’s convoy involves in auto crash

Several persons including two members of the Benue State House of Assembly and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the convoy of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, were on Friday involved in an accident in Utokon community while on a campaign tour to Ado local government area of the state.

The long convoy of PDP supporters led by Governor Samuel Ortom was in Benue South senatorial district in continuation of the party governorship campaign rally when the accident occurred.

Our correspondent reports that the incident occurred when the driver of a branded bus fully loaded with PDP supporters lost control and rammed into three vehicles; a Jeep, a security vehicle and another bus in the convoy.

Several party supporters including state lawmakers representing Guma and Kwande West in the state assembly were injured in the accident that occurred around 10:50 am on Friday which also affected other vehicles.

The motorcade in the convoy consisted of the state’s deputy governor, Engr Benson Abounu, Senator Abba Moro, House of Representatives and House of Assembly members from Benue south district among other top government and party officials in the state.

Meanwhile, an ambulance attached to the convoy evacuated the injured persons to the hospital while the rest continued with the journey.

