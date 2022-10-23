Imo SDP chairman blasts PDP, APC over poor representation

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Mashal Okaforanyanwu has criticised the PDP and APC elected national and state assembly members, for not living up to the expectations of their constituents.

He said given the number of years they have spent as the representatives of their people, yet there is nothing to show for it.

The party chairman pointed out the non-challant attitude of the elected representatives in not keeping to the Constitution of the Country in conducting regular constituency briefings meant to acquaint members of their constituents on what they have done so far.

According to him most of the elected representatives don’t feel burdened to use their offices to attract constituency projects for the good of their people.

As a party that means well for Imo State, Okaforanyanwu told Nigerian Tribune in Owerri Sunday that Social Democratic Party (SDP) which is the oldest party in the country is coming with different ideas and ideologies aimed at ensuring quality and robust representation for the people.

The Chairman said that the party has identified 5 critical areas of focus if voted into power in the forthcoming election in the country.

According to him the five areas which include maintaining a functional constituency office for regular interactions with the constituents, attracting constituency projects, agricultural revolutions, ensuring roboast relationship and tackling of insecurity would give room for healthy and adequate representation.

He vowed that the party is poised at ensuring that the elected representatives are held accountable by their constituents, adding that the steps if taken would go a long way to make a difference in what is obtainable in the present political representation.

The Chairman regretted that previous and current elected representatives at both State Houses of Assembly, and the national assembly has jettisoned their core duty as enshrined in the Federal Government budget for which releases are made to respective representstives.

He said: “it’s a pity that there are lots of projects outlined in the budget for which releases are made, yet people do not know about it”.

Okaforanyanwu regretted a situation where the representatives from political parties hoodwink the people because they do not have constituency offices goes a long way to mean that there is wide gab between the people and the representatives.

The Chairman described it as unfortunate that most of the representatives go as far as selling off their projects contracts worth billions of Naira thereby making their own constituency underdeveloped.

He said: “our party SDP have resolved to do the different and not to hoodwink people by making empty promises”.

Prince Okaforanyanwu pointed out that there is a clear and complete disconnect between the people and their representatives adding that SDP has resolved to make a difference by reconnecting the people who are disconnected.





He said: ” most of the projects you see at the hinterlands are sponsored by either NDDC not attracted by the representatives”

Okaforanyanwu disclosed that the party has formally kicked started its campaigns which will take them around the nooks and crannies of the state.

According to him, SDP parades credible candidates that are not corrupt and that are determined to win elections in the state.