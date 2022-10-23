WHO commends Nigeria for contributing to UN peacekeeping operations

The World Health Organization(WHO) has commended Nigeria for contributing significantly to the United Nations’ peacekeeping operations since its formation in 1945 at the end of the second world war.

The WHO Country Representative, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo in an interview at the UN 77th anniversary walk said that the theme of the day is “The UN and Nigeria: partnership for peace, prosperity and sustainable development”.

“Nigeria was an active member of the UN and over the years has made significant contributions to peacekeeping operations”.

Molumbo said Nigeria has supported development initiatives for her people and has been an active partner in global multilateralism

Speaking on the UN 77th anniversary, Molumbo said the day was being celebrated every October 24 which the agencies intended to start with a healthy activity called ‘walk the talk’.

“We are celebrating the 77th anniversary of the UN system which was established in an aftermath of the Second World War.

“It is a collective commitment for member states to avoid war and the consequences that we saw during the second world war.

“It was also established to put a mechanism for lasting peace, solidarity, and mutual cooperation so that all the nations will avoid what happened during the war”

Molumbo further disclosed that there would be an exhibition to showcase the works of the UN agencies on Monday on the green lawn of the UN House.

“All agencies need to ensure there is a balanced equilibrium between maintaining peace and balanced right to health. Without peace and good health, there will be no development”. He added.

Similar, the High Commissioner of Canada High Commission, James Christoff, also said the walk was an opportunity to unite with colleagues from the international community and the UN community, in solidarity to promote peace.

“I am very happy to be here today. I could not think of a better way to celebrate not just the day, but to unite with my colleagues.

“This will give us the opportunity to show the importance of cooperation in making the world a better place,’’ Christoff said.

Also, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, pointed out that country was faced with very difficult issues which are poverty and a certain level of food insecurity.





Kazuyoshi said that the walk was an event to show solidarity in order to make concerted efforts to overcome all kinds of difficult issues.

“This walk will show the world that there is hope for a better future”.