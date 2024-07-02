The Imo State House of Assembly has suspended four members over an alleged plot to impeach the Speaker of the house, Hon Chike Olemgbe.

Olemgbe of APC representing Ihitte Uboma in the House, on Tuesday, announced the suspension of four members.

ALSO READ: Sokoto Emirate Bill: Sultan pledges to support state govt

The suspended members are Mr Dominic Ezerioha (APC Oru West), Mr Chidiebere Ogbunikpa (APC-Okigwe), Mr Samuel Otuibe (APC-Ahiazu Mbaise) and Mr Henry Agbasonu of Ezinihitte state constituency (APC ).

The speaker while announcing the suspension, said the decision was taken during the executive session, adding that the suspended members will also cease to take part in any of the activities of the committees of the house.

Olemgbe also announced the reshuffling of the house committees during the plenary sessions.

Lawmakers who were present during the plenary declined to comment.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE