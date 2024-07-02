Kogi State Chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has commenced total compliance of payment of driver and conductor badges as well as commercial vehicle exemption permits.

This followed the flag off the collection of Drivers and Conductors badges, Commercial Vehicle Colour Exceptional Permits, and Mobile Hawkers’ License (trade permits) by Kogi State Government in May this year.

In a bid to bring sanity to Kogi roads through the elimination of illegal roadblocks in the name of tax collection, Kogi State Internal Revenue Services, Dansavist Multi Concept recently flagged off this initiative to enhance the state revenue collection.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the NURTW State Executive Council, the Technical Partner to Kogi State Government, Prince Dan Olaitan assured road users of a smooth and harassment-free experience within and outside Kogi State.

He said the exercise is also aimed at curtailing double taxation both within and outside the State through partnership with the Joint Tax Board, the apex body responsible for standardizing and regulating practices, which includes the Kogi State Revenue Service.

In his words “The campaign aims to improve the state’s revenue drive and extend taxpayer benefits beyond state borders, adhering to enabling laws and the joint tax board’s single interstate road tax sticker initiative.”

“As part of our commitment to the National Union and the road users in Kogi State, once they obtain their necessary documents in accordance with the enabling law, it becomes our responsibility as the technical partner to the Kogi State government to ensure they face no issues in any other state of Nigeria, he said.

Prince Olaitan, who is added that this effort is not limited to revenue collection but also aims to bring order and efficiency to the revenue system in Kogi State and across Nigeria.

Prince Olayitan, who is the Managing Director/CEO of Dansavist Multi-Concept, also announced the temporary suspension of the road emblem tax pending system reorganization.

He urged members and the public to remain vigilant and report any local government areas in Kogi State where emblem operators are seen to the union.

He further revealed that his technical partnership with Kogi State is not only limited to revenue collection but joining the enforcement team of Kogi State Internal Revenue Service to drive away all illegal emblem collectors in Kogi state road.

Prince Olaitan thanked Governor Alhaji Usman Ododo for creating an enabling environment through the disbandment and reconstitution of road tax collectors, eliminating multiple taxation, intimidation, extortion, and harassment.

He commended Alhaji Sule Salihu Enehe, Chairman of Kogi State Internal Revenue Service, for his leadership and strategic support, which has significantly boosted the state’s revenue collection efforts.

In his remarks, Chairman of NURTW in the State, Alhaji Abdullahi Yahaya, commended the government for carrying them along, saying they are ready to support the exercise.

He urged members to comply accordingly to avoid additional charges of fifty percent for defaulters.

