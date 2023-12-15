The Imo House of Assembly has passed the state’s N592 billion appropriation bill for the 2024 fiscal year.

The bill passed its second and third readings at a plenary session of the house on Thursday.

The budget tagged ‘Budget of Renewed Economic Growth’, allocated 101.99 billion, representing 17 per cent, for recurrent expenditure, and N491.200 billion, representing 83 per cent, for capital expenditure.

Speaking on the bill, the Majority Leader, Mr Kanayo Onyemaechi (APC-Owerri West), said that it would ensure that a lot of developmental projects were carried out for the good of the state.

Onyemaechi also said that the governor had been judicious in spending the 2023 budget, especially in the area of reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads in the state.

He appealed to the lawmakers to expedite action on the bill to ensure it was speedily passed.

Supporting the bill, the member representing Nkwerre constituency, Mr Chisom Ojukwu (APC), said it represented the good intentions of the state governor.

Ojukwu, who also chairs the standing committee on budget and appropriation, commended the governor for putting measures in place to ensure that none of the state’s resources was misused

Also speaking in favour of the bill, the House Committee Chairman on Works, Mr Chigozie Nwaneri (APC-Oru East), said that the funds budgeted for the Ministry of Works would translate to the completion of capital projects in every Local Government Area.

Also, the member representing Mbaitoli State Constituency, Mr Innocent Ikpamezie (APC), said there was a need for members to ensure the budget provisions were adhered to by performing their oversight functions.

The bill was then considered at the committee of the whole, following the relaxation of Order 13, Rule 88C, to enable it to go through the Third Reading.

Following the third reading and votes in favour of the bill, the Speaker, Mr Chike Olemgbe (APC- Ihitte Uboma), ruled in favour of its passage.

The member representing Aboh Mbaise state constituency, Mr Ugochukwu Amuchie (PDP), was sworn in during the plenary session.

Amuchie, who was adjudged the rightful winner of the Assembly poll of February 25 by the Appeal Court, took over from Mr Eddy Obinna of APC.

The House was adjourned to Jan. 11, 2024.

