Akpabio urges NASS to check abuses in NDDC budget procedures

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, on Friday, urged the National Assembly to check abuses in budgeting procedures of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC).

Akpabio made the call at the investigative hearing of Senate Ad -Hoc Committee over alleged N40 billion financial misappropriation by the second Interim Management Committee(IMC) of the NDDC.

Making submissions, Akpabio said there were situations where money budgeted had been drastically and illegally reduced by some members of the National Assembly against the originally approved fund.

According to him, the Niger Delta region can only benefit from the activities of the NDDC maximally, if the budgeting processing is rejigged.

He said there was a need for governance structure to regulate the way things are done at the commission.

The minister, who insisted that the forensic audit of the NDDC was the best way of clearing the rot in the commission that had existed since inception, called on all stakeholders including National Assembly to genuinely support the effort of President Muhammadu.

He said the call for support on all stakeholders would ensure that the money for the NDDC was used for the people of the Niger Delta.

” The reason why you hear so much hue and cry about the NDDC is because of President Buhari’s approval for a Forensic Audit”, he said.

He disclosed that in a particular instance, N10 billion was put in the budget but some people went into a hotel in Abuja and reduced it to N100 million, saying that the figure failed to achieve any result.

Akpabio told participants that as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, he had never awarded any contract since he assumed office except the contract for COVID-19 palliatives.

In her own submission, the former Managing Director of the Commission, Dr Yimebe Nunieh, said out of the N81billion spent by the Commission between October 2019 to May only N8billion was expended by IMC under her leadership from Oct. 29, 2019, to Feb. 18.

In defending the current IMC, on expenditures, incumbent Managing Director, Prof. Keme Pondei, threatened that he would resign if the allegation of corruption against him are proven by his critics.

Dismissing the allegations before the Committee,

Pondei said: “If anyone has any evidence that I collected even one per cent from any contractor, let him present it and I will resign instantly. ”

“We need to be very careful in making spurious allegations that distract the NDDC

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Olubunmi Adetunbi ( APC Ekiti North ), declared that the essence of the investigation was to make sure the commonwealth of Niger Delta works for the people of the Niger Delta.

According to him, the investigation is not about missing money but about ensuring that money gets into the right pocket to promote the best interests of the Niger Delta region and its people.

The committee Chairman also told participants that at the end of the investigation, those who specialize in hijacking peoples money would be put out of business.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PRINCIPALS of secondary schools nationwide under the aegis of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) have also expressed surprise over Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu’s announcement on Wednesday withdrawing all the SS3 students in all the 104 Federal Government colleges… Read Full Story

AS the investigation into the corruption allegations levelled against the embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, entered its fourth day on Thursday, the secretary of the anti-graft agency, Olanipekun Olukoyede and some of its directors have appeared before the panel … Read Full Story

President Buhari will on Friday sign into law the revised 2020 budget of N10.8 trillion passed by the National Assembly last month… Read Full Story

Ten of the aspirants who picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and nomination form ahead of its July 10 primary in Ondo State may boycott the election… Read Full Story

The Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Mu’azu has said the ongoing renovation works in the assembly complex will not hinder the lawmakers from passing laws that will be beneficial to the… Read Full Story

Pan- Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has kicked against Federal Government’s decision to withdraw Nigerian students from writing this year’s examinations conducted by West African Examination Council (WAEC), on account of ravaging COVID-19, describing such move as amounting to the country being burdened… Read Full Story

FOR much of his life, Abdul-Halim al-Akoum stashed away cash in hopes of one day travelling from his Lebanese mountain village to perform the hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca that all Muslims who can are obliged to make once in their lives. He was all set to go this year until the coronavirus pandemic forced Saudi Arabia… Read Full Story

Olusina Ajayi Olatinwo, who is over 60 years of age, recently got united with his family in Ibadan, after spending 21 years in different prisons across the South-West, on a wrongful conviction that led to a death sentence. YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that it was a bitter-sweet experience for his family who had… Read Full Story

GOVERNMENTS, religious and social organisations and the citizenry should all see COVID-19 as a common enemy and work individually and collectively to tackle its menace with a view to ensuring that it does not constitute a permanent threat to safety and the economic, spiritual and social well-being of the human society… Read Full Story

IN a video released on June 23 which went viral on the internet, Lance Corporal Martins Ndakpini of Eight Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, criticised the leadership of the national security and defence apparatus, including the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-General Tukur Buratai, other service chiefs and the National Security… Read Full Story

Damilare Johnson, popularly known as Dami J, is a new act in the Nigerian music industry but his unique sound and artistic versatility are steadily making way for him in the front row… Read Full Story