JAPA: Get ready to come back home, Mbaka tells Nigerian doctors abroad

“One day the foreigners you have been running to their countries will begin to run to Nigeria”

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), has urged Nigerian doctors in search of greener pastures abroad to be ready to come back home, as the country is going to be well.

Mbaka, in a recent sermon at the church’s prayer ground monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE, decried the influx of Nigerian doctors migrating to overseas.

Addressing the congregation, he asked; “If you are given American visa today, how many of you will leave Nigeria?”

To his amazement, a large percentage of the members raised their hands in unison.

He then replied; “If all of you (addressing the congregants) will go out, how many will remain?”

“It’s going to be well. One day, Nigeria is going to be well (better). One day the foreigners you have been running to their countries will begin to run to Nigeria. One day our youths will begin to say the Lord is good,” he added.

Meanwhile, Father Mbaka has said Nigeria is blessed with everything but cursed with bad leadership.

The outspoken cleric made the submission during his first sermon at the church’s prayer ground earlier this month.