Though she has a popular mum, rising influencer, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, wants to create her own world and live in it. Amid the struggle of breaking free from those who link her success to her mother’s influence, Priscilla wants to step into the light of her own truth and embrace the person she’s meant to become. In this interview with SEGUN ADEBAYO, she speaks about building the courage to define herself and coping with challenges of being famous.

You are becoming a frequent face at social events and you seem to be enjoying the attention that comes with being in the spotlight. But have you considered the challenges of being a popular person?

I understand the terrain I am getting into and I have been observing how things work here for some time now. It is not entirely new to me because I have a mother who has built a very big and successful brand in the entertainment industry over the years and she is still going stronger. I am just going to take it one step at a time and give it my best shot when the opportunities come calling eventually.

Does it appear strange to you that people continue to link your rise to your mother’s influence?

It does appear strange but as much as I can’t detach myself from my mum’s fame and influence, I feel people who don’t know me and the brand I have built over the years will continue to confuse these things. My mum (Iyabo Ojo) is a successful actress whose influence on the entertainment scene can’t be denied by anyone but that doesn’t mean I don’t have my life or I am not building something uniquely different from hers. I think people should wait to see what Priscilla is up to and what I am bringing to the game before drawing up conclusions.

Will it be right to say you want to follow in your mother’s footsteps?

Yes. I want to go into acting next year. I am planning to go into it fully and show the world the potential I have and how I want to explore every bit of the entertainment scene. I have a lot coming up. It is just a matter of days now.

So, what type of role would you like to play?





I don’t want to play regular roles, rather I want to depict a role of a child struggling in life and getting to be empowered as a woman.

So basically, you are taking after your mum in acting?

I actually love acting and I feel like I have it in me. The reason why I have not rushed into acting is that I want to take my time and make sure it’s the right time.

How are you dealing with unfriendly comments that usually trail your posts on social media platforms?

I don’t let negative comments get to me because if I have it in me, it will show. I am always of positive vibes at every given time.

You have been a social media face since you were young. How have you been dealing with it?

I learned to ignore and not focus my energy on that. I focus my energy on making money, working. Sometimes they can work in a positive way because when people talk about you, it means that you are important, so I try to channel it into my brand, working and becoming the woman that I want to become.

What kind of woman do you want to become?

I would say building my brand; Priscy’s closet and expanding its frontiers across the face of the globe, having a personal brand that can compete with other fashion stores across the world of fashion is something I am working towards.

You are stepping into the limelight that could make or break your career. Do you think you can handle it?

I think I have very tough skin and I think I can handle it.

What is that key advice from your mom and how it has helped you?

Just be yourself and be true to yourself regardless of what people say. It’s who you are when people are not there that is important. Aside from fame, media, who are you to people, do you show kindness? Do you help people? That is what is important and that’s why I am as humble as possible.

Any time you appear in public with male celebrities, people tend to believe there is more to your closeness than meets the eye; how does that make you feel?

I feel like when people see a male and female together, they just assume that they are dating. I’m a very hard working person and I connect with many important people; celebrities, media personalities and it is normal for people to put people together and assume what is not the true reflection of things, so I don’t really let it get to me.

What connection do you have with Enioluwa?

To start with, I laugh when people actually associate me with Enioluwa because what they don’t seem to understand is that he is my best friend and a good one. I appreciate my friendship with him as there are no strings attached.

But you have toured countries together…

We have toured a lot of countries together; we have worked on several projects and influenced so many top brands. In essence, we are best of friends. It doesn’t go beyond that.

Your mother has a strong bond with you. What do you do that gets her angry and what are the things that cause disagreement between you?

To be honest, we really don’t have disagreements because I communicate well with her and she understands me. If I do something she doesn’t like, I will apologise before she says it to me. We have a very cordial relationship.

It seems as though your brother, Festus, is out of the limelight. Why is that so?

He is not in Nigeria. He’s in school abroad. If I went abroad too, I don’t think I would be in the limelight as much. It’s because he’s not around that’s why. He has a store here too.

How did you feel when your mother announced her relationship with showbiz guru Paulo?

Truth be told, when she told me about her relationship with Paulo, I had a long discussion with her and I could see the joy all over her face. Then I asked myself what is the crime to find love again? Also, I saw that she’s happy on the inside. We love him and I love their relationship, so why not? Her happiness flows to everyone, the family is happy and we have a happy home.

What are some of the funny things about her?

She’s very sweet, giving, she’s humble, she’s herself and she’s funny and a person that you should be around with. Very important to say also is that she does not take bullshit.

Your mother does not look her age. Has any of your male friends ever shown interest in her?

She’s their crush; she looks good. She looks young, so who wouldn’t want her? I don’t find it as an insult; I take it as a compliment. I can see myself in that age and I’ll be like that.

How do you differentiate between her personality as a mother and actress?

There are looks that African parents will give you and you will correct yourself. She doesn’t need to talk much before I’ll know when she’s serious.

