Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has declared that he is not a destroyer but rather, an architect and builder of modern Bauchi.

The Governor made the declaration on Sunday while speaking to the groundbreaking of the construction of two flyovers in Bauchi metropolis.

According to him, “I heard that I have been nicknamed Mr Destroyer. I am not a destroyer, I am here to change the atmospheric look of Bauchi State. I am here to modernize things in line with the currrent trend.”

He added that, “Government is trying to reclaim all encroached spaces along the major roads. We want a cleaner and environmentally friendly atmosphere in the cities. Our ambition is to make our visitors see a new and beautiful State as they passed by.”

The Governor said that there are too many illegal shanties that have taken away the beauty of Bauchi State, “we have to reclaim the shanties and replace them with beautiful and green areas.”

Bala Mohammed further said that the vision is to make the State “Indeed the pearl of tourism and hospitality. We want those passing by to experience a brand new Bauchi State from entering to going out.”

The Governor assured that his administration will continue to embark on projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state stressing that, “We are leaving behind, a beautiful and well-developed Bauchi State at the end of our tenure.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE