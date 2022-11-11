I’m committed to resolving rift with Wike, others ― Atiku

Latest News
By  Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Atiku rift Wike others ,Wike, Atiku, Wike and Atiku
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has expressed his commitment to resolving the lingering rift with the five aggrieved governors in the party, led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

He gave the hint on Friday following the perceived softening of stance by Wike who said during a visit to Bauchi earlier in the week that the governors are still open to settling the matter.

Wike is believed to be leading the group which includes Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), who are protesting the alleged inequity against the south in the PDP’s hierarchy.

According to a statement issued by Paul Ibe, the media adviser to the presidential candidate, Atiku welcomed reports that Wike and his group are favourably disposed to the resolution of the issues with the PDP candidate.

It said: “Atiku Abubakar also expresses his commitment to a negotiation that will resolve the crisis of confidence and pave the way for a much stronger and united PDP.

“The former Vice President of Nigeria, notes that never at any time of the differences that have ensued have the doors been shut to Governor Wike and his group.

“He enjoins every leader of the party and their supporters irrespective of their leanings to be open-minded and support the process of resolution of the extant issues.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

NGO unveils plan to end banditry, insecurity in Sokoto

Latest News

Anambra school alleges harassment as tax agents, security agencies storm premises…

Latest News

Flood: Bayelsa govt purchases 410,000 litres of PMS, to sell at N190/litre

Latest News

Anambra food stuff dealers protest, threaten to stop supply over Soludo’s tax…

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More