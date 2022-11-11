I’m committed to resolving rift with Wike, others ― Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has expressed his commitment to resolving the lingering rift with the five aggrieved governors in the party, led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

He gave the hint on Friday following the perceived softening of stance by Wike who said during a visit to Bauchi earlier in the week that the governors are still open to settling the matter.

Wike is believed to be leading the group which includes Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), who are protesting the alleged inequity against the south in the PDP’s hierarchy.

According to a statement issued by Paul Ibe, the media adviser to the presidential candidate, Atiku welcomed reports that Wike and his group are favourably disposed to the resolution of the issues with the PDP candidate.

It said: “Atiku Abubakar also expresses his commitment to a negotiation that will resolve the crisis of confidence and pave the way for a much stronger and united PDP.

“The former Vice President of Nigeria, notes that never at any time of the differences that have ensued have the doors been shut to Governor Wike and his group.

“He enjoins every leader of the party and their supporters irrespective of their leanings to be open-minded and support the process of resolution of the extant issues.”

