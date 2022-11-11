NGO unveils plan to end banditry, insecurity in Sokoto

As a measure to complement government efforts in bringing banditry and other insecurities to a halt in the Northwest, especially Sokoto, a non-governmental organization called ‘NEYIF’ has unveiled a plan in Sokoto, Sokoto State.

Speaking while launching the organization in Sokoto on Thursday, the Executive Director of NEYIF, Comrade Dauda Muhammad Gombe, said the initiative is to stem the spread of banditry, terrorism and other violent extremism in the Northwest geopolitical region.

He said the aim is to make use of alternative conflict resolution techniques that will involve the youth, women, community leaders and other relevant stakeholders that will facilitate the attainment of results in this direction.

He said the initiative will be spearheaded by the end non-governmental organization, the Northeast Youth Initiative for development in partnership with the state governments and other community-based organisations to bring to an end the reign of terror in the region through experience sharing and other techniques of community base conflict resolution.

He further explained that four local governments area in the state which include Sokoto South, Sokoto North, Wamakko and Kware LGAs have been selected for the commencement of the programme.

He explained some of the activities of the organization which is for a period of 36 months, “strengthen local capacity to respond to emergent threats, through community agency.

“Mitigate underlying grievances to promote social cohesion, strengthen the sense of purpose, particularly amongst the Youth as well as strengthen access to social and economic opportunities among many others”

He disclosed that the organization choose Sokoto as their pioneer state in the Northwest because of her closeness to Zamfara State, which he described as the most affected state by insecurity in the region.

He called for more support from the government and the implementing partners to prevent vulnerable youth from joining the bandits in their activities.

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who was represented at the inaugural meeting of the initiative by the Secretary of State Government (SSG), Mainasara Ahmad, assured of the support of the state government and cooperation of the four selected local governments of Kware, Wamakko, Sokoto North and Sokoto South toward ending violent extremism in the state.

He said the state government is ready to key into the program by sustaining and expanding it beyond the initial three years targeted by the organization.

In her remarks, Mrs Mairo Musa, a Representative from the office of the National Security Adviser, commend the initiatives, while pledging the overwhelming support of the NSA.

Also, the state Commissioner for Police, CP Muhammad Usaini Gumel, represented by the ACP Sa’ad Musa, confirmed that the Nigerian Police is ready to double its efforts to bring normalcy back to every part of the state.

Other development partners supporting the initiative include Alyateem Charity Initiative as well as Global Community Engagement Resilience Fund (GCERF).





