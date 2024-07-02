The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) has promised to ensure food security across the African continents by revolutionising livestock farming through the launch of forage genetic resource unit at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan.

This was made known during the official unveiling of the first ever Forage Genetic Resource Unit at ILRI’s country office in IITA, Ibadan.

In his welcome address at the event that also marked the National Pasture Planting Day, the Director-General, ILRI, Professor Appolinaire Djikeng, commended the ILRI Nigeria team led by Dr Tunde Amole for their commitment towards achieving credible research work at ILRI Nigeria.

He noted that the launch of the Forage Genetic Resource Unit at IITA is another achievement of ILRI in Nigeria, hailing the commitment of the Nigerian team.

He explained that the genetic resources plots will be an extension of the ILRI Forage Gene Bank in Adis Ababa, Ethiopia, which will bring a transformation to livestock production in Nigeria and beyond by providing quality forage seeds and planting materials for pasture development in Nigeria.

In his opening remarks, the country representative of ILRI, Dr Tunde Amole, noted that the launch of the Forage Genetic Resource Unit by ILRI at IITA marked a milestone in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

He stressed that the inauguration of the ILRI Ibadan Forage Genetic Resources Unit coincide with the National Pasture Planting Day which usually comes up on June 28 every year.

While highlighting partnerships with stakeholders such as Friesland Campina, Milkin Barn, AgroInfotech, L-PRES, Real People Concept, Ministry of Agriculture and food security, among others in Oyo State, including the State Ministry of Agriculture, Director-General of Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA), Dr Debo Akande, who also doubles as the Executive Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Agribusiness, International Corporation and Development stressed that these collaborations are meant to empower local communities and enhance agricultural sustainability.

Dr Akande, who represented the Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde at the event, commended ILRI for the launch of the Forage Genetic Resource Unit in Ibadan, the capital city of the state.

He also lauded the ILRI Nigeria team for its support at the Fashola Agribusiness Industrial Hub.

He said, “Oyo state is now the largest milk producing place for Friesland Campina in Nigeria and Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub is one of the places where the milk is being produced,” Dr Akande stated.

Akande further outlined plans for a new 3,000-hectare agribusiness hub in Eruwa, integrating livestock and crop production to bolster the state’s economy.

Dr Simeon Ehui, Director-General of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), in his remarks, praised ILRI’s initiative over the launch of Forage Genetic Resource Unit, he acknowledged ILRI roles in biodiversity conservation amid climate challenges.

“The genebank establishment ensures biodiversity preservation for future generations,” Dr Ehui remarked, reflecting on ILRI’s 50-year journey and the collaborative efforts driving agricultural innovation.

The representative of Niger State Governor, Prof. Mohammed Yahaya Kuta, highlighted the state’s vast agricultural potential and expressed support for ILRI’s initiatives in livestock development.

“With significant land and water resources, Niger State aims to leverage ILRI’s expertise to enhance productivity,” Prof. Yahaya affirmed.

He emphasised the Niger State governor’s commitment to agricultural mechanisation, including plans to introduce 10,000 tractors to accelerate agricultural growth.

While briefing journalists shortly after the official unveiling of the Forage Genetic Resource Unit, the ILRI country representative said: “This initiative, in support of the effort of the Director, Animal Husbandry Service, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security Mrs Winnie Lai-Solarin, aims to propel sustainable livestock development across the country.”

He also emphasised the unit’s role in addressing food security challenges through the development of high-yielding forage seeds suited to Nigeria’s tropical conditions.

“Quality feed is essential for livestock development. By focusing on diverse forage varieties, we aim to reduce reliance on natural pasture, reduce importation of forage seeds and bolster local agricultural sustainability,” Dr Amole explained.

The newly established Forage Genetic Resources Unit aims to conserve, conduct research and distribution of diverse forage varieties essential for livestock nutrition across different agroecologies in Nigeria.

“We are not only conserving genetic resources but also building local research capacities and supporting private farmers,” he added.

The ILRI Ibadan Forage Genetic Resources Unit signifies a collaborative effort poised to revolutionise livestock farming in Nigeria, ensuring sustainable food production and economic development across the region.

Other dignitaries at the event include the representative of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs Akeredolu Olayinka; the representative of National Project Coordinator L-Pres, Nazif Ibrahim Wada; representative of Sahel Consulting, Fisayo Kayode, among others.

Other participants are the Directors of Livestock Services, Ministry of Agriculture, Oyo and Ogun State; representative of the Commissioner for Agriculture, Oyo, Animal science and Pasture Professors from LAUTECH, FUNAAB and University of Ibadan.

