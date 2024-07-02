As part of efforts to improve the production of Maize in the country Nigeria will begin massive production of four varieties of maize under the Tela maize project.

The country, which joined project in 2019, can now start the massive production of four different varieties of the maize in commercial quantities.

This was disclosed by the country’s representative in Nigeria, Professor Rabiu S Adamu in a statement issued to the Nigerian Tribune at the end of its the sixth annual review and planning meeting held in Mombasa, Kenya.

The statement noted that, “Nigeria, the last of the six African countries to join the TELA Maize Project in 2019, proudly shared its remarkable success story, emerging as the second African country, after South Africa, to release and commercialize not just one, but four tela maize varieties: sammaz 72T, Sammaz, 73T, sammaz 74T, sammaz, 75T.

Professor Adamu remarked that the joining was indeed remarkable as Nigeria is the second country after South Africa to embark on this, saying this would not have been possible without the support of the government.

“With this development, the issue of maize production in the country is possible as it will enhance the economy and bring it the necessary manpower too, the statement stressed.

“Professor Rabiu Adamu was accompanied by a delegation of Agricultural expert from Nigeria which includes the Executive Director of the Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR/ABU), Prof. Ado Yusuf, the Director-General of National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha.

“Others were Executive Secretary of Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) represented by Dr Umar Abdullahi, along with other members of the TELA research team from Nigeria.

The statement noted that this was an incredible achievements and the positive impact on Agricultural Development in Nigeria and across Africa.

“Nigerian Agricultural Innovation and Food Security, ARCN, IAR and NABDA have witnessed a Proud Moment and Sustainable Farming Kenya,” the statement declared.

