Bayo Adelabu, the newly elected Minister of Power, has promised not to disappoint Nigerians.

Adelabu said this during the inaugural Federal Executive Council meeting (FEC) on Tuesday, 29th August, 2023.

At the meeting, he gave the synopsis of the activity plans of his Ministry with a promise to turn around the sector.

He said,” So many investments have gone into all segments of the power sector value chain without commensurate results in terms of output to end consumers.

Each of the segments, from generation, transmission to distribution, has its unique and peculiar issues, the solution of which have to be prioritised for households and businesses to have a quick relief after years of deprivation.

We are currently analysing the issues, meeting the various stakeholders, and visiting sites to have a proper and unhindered understanding and unbiased diagnosis of the issues and proffer workable solutions.

In a few weeks’ time, our master plan for turning around the power sector with deliverables bucketed into short, medium, and long term would be unfolded.

This will be done in an elaborate press conference together with all industry stakeholders.”

Also, he announced that his sector would be collaborating with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, and the Central Bank of Nigeria to proffer solutions to address the country’s ravaging inflation and exchange rate crisis.

He said, “I visited former Minister, BRF, who had held forth in the Ministry, in continuation of my stakeholders’ consultation with an unbiased, historical perspective to the power sector issues.

It was a useful meeting with lots of revelation that will help us resolve the sectoral issues with workable solutions.





He also promised to continue supporting us to succeed in our new responsibilities.

As Minister of Power, I am determined to succeed in the onerous task of nation-building. We will not disappoint Nigerians; we will not disappoint Mr President in this task.”

