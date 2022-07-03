I’ll reenact Awolowo’s wonders in Osun ― Ogunbiyi

Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, the Osun State governorship candidate of the Accord Party, has said he will reenact the feats that made the Western Region stand out under the leadership of Chief Obafemi Awolowo if he wins the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

Ogunbiyi, who described himself as the modern-day Awolowo, said this while addressing some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from different parts of the state who expressed their resolve to support his ambition consequent upon their conviction that he is the best among those jostling to govern the state.

The governorship hopeful promised to transform Osun from a “civil servants state” to an industrialised one by making use of the state’s abundant resources in agriculture and mineral resources.

Ogunbiyi, who strongly believes he will win the governorship contest, said he has the ability to build things up from the scratch.

“I did it in the corporate world where I built a company from the scratch into not just a national conglomerate but a multinational outfit. We shall replicate the same thing in Osun by making use of people of the state who are highly educated and enterprising and who can be found in all walks of life,” he said.

He added, “I am a local boy. I had my primary and secondary education at Ile-Ogbo and my first degree at Ile-Ife. I am well trained, exposed and experienced to do this.”

Ogunbiyi promised that because education is central to turning around the fortunes of the people, not only would he employ new teachers but he would also ensure that “Our teachers are well motivated, trained and promoted.”





He also promised to promote agriculture, saying, “Agriculture is a multibillion-dollar investment. Chief Obafemi Awolowo turned agriculture into a multimillion-dollar business when he was the Western Region premier. Cocoa House was built with the proceeds from agriculture and the University of Ife was also built from the proceeds of agriculture. The bulk of the feats recorded by Chief Awolowo were financed by proceeds from agriculture. We can reenact the success recorded by Chief Awolowo by electing somebody that has the intellect, the capacity and the experience to grow something little into something big. I am that person. I am the new Obafemi Awolowo. If elected, we shall turn around the fortunes of Osun State by making use of the natural and human resources of the state. We shall surprise the world by our accomplishments.

“Leadership is not about making excuses, leadership is not about blaming situations and circumstances. Leadership is about making a way or finding one. That is what Chief Awolowo did and that is what we are going to do.

“So, I enjoin everyone in Osun State to vote for me so that together we can build a great state.”

