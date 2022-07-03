Stan Nze shines as he covers Simple Magazine digital edition

Just after clinching the gold for the best actor in a drama at the recently concluded Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), actor Stan Nze keeps making the headlines for the right reasons as he covers the latest digital edition of Simple Magazine in style.

The star actor in Amaka Igwe’s Rattlesnake, in the magazine, talked about how he has finally hugged the limelight albeit with a touch of assured readiness and also pointed out that he hopes to keep the current momentum going for his acting career.

Shedding more light on his acting, the alumni of Stella Damasus Arts Foundation talked about growing other aspects of his life’s work asides from wielding his acting dexterity and modelling charm, adding that some of the works he has done including Bad Drop (2015), Colorless (2016), Anita (2017), Mute (2017), Within the Shadows (2017), Split (2020) and most recently, Everybody Want Alvin prepared him for this moment of grace.

Nze also talked about his passion for children and why he wants to integrate them into Nollywood early with what he called the “Kids Can Act” project, an academy to train children and prepare them for Nollywood success.

