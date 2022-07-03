Sean Dampte’s album listening party rocks Lagos, London

For London-based Nigerian Afro-pop star, Oluyole Oluwaseun, better known as Sean Dampte, it is about time to tell a different story in the music industry.

According to him, there is no point hiding his intentions about his mission as an artiste that wants to keep putting his music out there. Dampte who just released an official debut album entitled Lagos Friday London Monday (LFLM) revealed that wants to use his lifestyle and music to tell a different story of arts like never been told before.

The album is coming after back-to-back releases of mixtapes and EPs in the last two years, which earned him recognition and awards across the globe.

At an album listening party for a few of his friends in the media industry, Dampte the album is simply about celebrating his life as he welcomed everyone to the party.

The album talks about his music journey as he shuttles between Nigeria and London in his pursuit of making timeless and relatable music.

While events revolving around the release of the album were yet to make headlines in Nigeria, reports from London about the listening party have become the hobnob subject of every gathering.

The star-studded event was co-hosted by Manny Bells of The Surprise Show and Kemz of gistwithkemz on @talknvibe as all tracks on the album were played with questions from the hosts regarding the story behind each track. At the end of the album listening, questions were taken from the guests present.

Speaking about the project, Dampte said the album will mark a huge success in the boroughs of South East London, and North London, and on its also being hailed across the London Metropolis as a whole.

Many of the UK Afrobeats entertainment giants were in attendance such as Smade, Adesope Olajide, popularly known as Shopsydoo, Tola Onigbanjo (WiseTola), and Homebased, Don Crucifixto.





“My intentions are clear about my mission. I want to connect with the culture more than ever and spread the essence of easy music beyond my coverage. I want to use my music to cement the bridge between UK Afrobeats and the traditional Nigerian sound.

