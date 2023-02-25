Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed satisfaction with the seamless process of accreditation and voting in some parts of the state.

The governor made his feelings known while speaking with newsmen after casting vote alongside his wife, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu at Umuebere, Ward 7, Unit 032 Polling Boot Umuobiakwa in Obingwa LGA.

He also expressed happiness with the large turnout of voters at the centre.

The governor who voted around 11:20 am, however, decried the late arrival of voting materials in some centres across the state and therefore appealed to INEC to ensure that materials get to all the centres in order not to disenfranchise electorates.

The governor also appealed to people to wait until they cast their votes and expressed optimism that he will record a 95 per cent victory at end of the poll.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals…





Govs, ministers to attend APC presidential rally in Ibadan Thursday

Governors and ministers from the South-West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti, including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, will grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress…

Implementation of Naira policy political ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the implementation of the Naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as shoddy and political…