Michael Ovat

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrived at Amantutu Ward 2 PU 019 in the Agulu community, Anaocha LGA of Anambra State.

The venue is the Ward and PU of Labour Party, presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi

Our correspondent gathered that voting is ongoing smoothly. No security personnel is present at the venue and the Obi is yet to cast his vote as at 10:54 am.