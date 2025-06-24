IGP launches school protection squad programme

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Monday remarked that safeguarding educational institutions across the country is a necessity to protect schools from potential threats.

The Inspector General of Police, who made the assertion at the inauguration of the School Protection Squad (SPS) programme held in Osogbo, Osun State, maintained that this is indispensable because citadels of learning are pillars of development and nation-building.

Speaking through the Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone XI, Emuobo Fred, the IGP stressed that the launch marked a significant step towards a more inclusive and proactive approach to school safety.

He, however, stated that the success of the School Protection Squad depends heavily on collaboration between security agencies, educational authorities, and community leaders.

Egbetokun argued that schools are sanctuaries of knowledge and nurturing grounds for future leaders and affirmed that their security is paramount.

According to him, “the success of the School Protection Squad depends heavily on collaboration between security agencies, educational authorities, and community leaders.

“It is our collective responsibility to shield them from harm,” Egbetokun said at the event held in Osogbo”, he added.

In his own speech, Osun State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, emphasized that “the two-day summit will bring together stakeholders—including religious and community leaders, educational authorities, and government agencies—to engage in dialogue and develop strategies for bolstering school safety.”

He explained that, “The School Protection Squad initiative aims to provide a proactive, community-based solution to securing learning environments across Nigeria in light of growing threats to educational infrastructure.”

Also speaking, Dr Abayomi Shogunle, the head of the SPS at the Force Headquarters, attributed the rising number of out-of-school children to the dangers posed by kidnappings, homicides, and vandalism of school property.

Dr Shogunle thereafter disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force now operates a 24/7 emergency response centre dedicated to handling school-related incidents and integrating host communities into their security framework, saying Osun is one of the pilot states for the SPS programme, which aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In his speech, the State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, represented by Deputy Governor Kola Adewusi, described the programme as inevitable.

He then maintained that there should be collaboration among all stakeholders—education leaders, community members, and security operatives—for its sustainability.

While emphasizing that the state has not recorded any attack on its educational institutions, the Deputy Governor said, “It is heart-warming that Osun has so far maintained a clean record of zero school attacks.”

