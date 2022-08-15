IGP honours policeman for rejecting $200,000 bribe in Kano

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has commended SP Daniel Itse Amah for rejecting a bribe of $200,000.00.

It will be recalled that SP Amah led the arrest and prosecution of one Ali Zaki along with some police officers, in a case of an armed robbery involving the sum of N320,500,000.

But in an attempt to cover up the crime, the principal suspect offered SP Amah a bribe.

SP Amah was presented with the award by DCP Abubakar Zubair at the Kano State Police Command Headquarters on Monday.

The IGP, who was impressed by SP Amah’s outstanding performance, recognised him for demonstrating sound professionalism and excellent work ethic.

DCP Zubair while speaking on the occasion said that “SP Daniel Itse Amah is hereby awarded for maintaining outstanding excellent work ethics, uncommon focus and dedication to duty.”

According to him, “he is awarded for exhibiting sound professionalism leading to the arrest and prosecution of one Ali Zaki and some police officers in a case of an armed robbery involving the sum of N320,500,000 as well as rejecting the sum of USD 200,000 offered to him as a bribe.”