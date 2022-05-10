IGP commissions Ogele Police station

A newly built Police station has been commissioned in Ogele community in the Asa local government area of Kwara state to cater for its increasing population.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Baba Usman Alkali Baba, represented by the Kwara state commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, at the commissioning on Tuesday, said that the approval was given for the establishment of the Ogele police station because of the growing population of the community.

He warned the residents of the community not to in any way damage or destroy the police station, as doing so will attract dire consequences.

He also warned them against providing the policemen with wrong information on any issue affecting them as individuals or as a community.

The IGO also said that, for a start, 12 personnel have been deployed to Ogele community, adding that there will be reinforcement from the police headquarters in Ilorin whenever the need arises.

He tasked the community with the provision of official quarters, boreholes and vehicles for the effective running of the police station.





He thanked the people of the community for making the establishment of the police station possible, assuring them that, it will bring development because where there is peace there will be development.

Earlier, the Aare of Ogele, Alhaji Abubakar Ishola Akanbi, had thanked the police IGP and the commissioner of Police in the state for approving the establishment of the Ogele police station.

He assured them of the cooperation of his people in the effective running of the police station.

The monarch enjoined his subjects to continue to be law-abiding and live peacefully amongst themselves and their neighbours.

