Victims Support Foundation fund Covid-19 Task-Force

The Victim Support Foundation (VSF) Fund Covid-19 Task-Force Committee has commissioned a gigantic sola borehole facility at Central School Umuokire Okuku in Owerri West LGA of Imo State, with a charge to protect the facility to avoid destruction.

The committee also launched food distribution and Covi-19 equipment for the IDPs and 3000 vulnerable households in the state.

The Chairman of the VSF committee Rt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, while commissioning the facility on Tuesday said that the facility is meant to alleviate the sufferings of the victims in Imo State.

The chairman was represented at the commissioning ceremony by the Chairperson of VSF, Barr. Toyosi Akinrele Ogunsiyi said that the items were donated to the facility as part of their mandate to respond to victims of terrorism in the North East and other parts of the country.

Gen. Danjuma said that the committee is charged with the responsibility to travel to all parts of the country to provide food items, water, handwashing equipment, and sanitizers among others to the victims of terrorism.

He said that the committee before coming to Imo state as number 30, has already visited other states in the country, assuring that the committee would visit the remaining states before the end of the year.

The retired Army General expressed joy for the cooperation and support from members of the community, the president general, the teachers and the headteacher of the school.

He said that the committee made the best choice in locating such a community in the far remote area of Imo State for the project using their database technology.

According to him, the facility will not only serve the school community alone but would as well serve other people from the entire community in the Local Government Area.

While commending the teachers in the school, who according to people have been doing enough to bring up the children to the limelight at all costs, stressed for the country to always value teachers.

On the food items, Rtd Danjuma appealed to the state government to endeavour to ensure that they distribute the items to the beneficiaries.

Receiving the team in his community, the President General of Okuku autonomous community, Mr Ike Daniel Martins assured the committee that the community will do everything humanly possible to protect the facility sited in his domain.

He described his community as a peaceful place, even the most peaceful community in the state, and thanked the government for remembering the community.

In his short remarks, the Headteacher of Central School Umuokire Okuku, Mr Jude Okparanozue while thanking the committee for choosing his school out of others for the project assured of judicious use of the facility and adequate protection of the project.

The Imo State Governor, represented by his deputy Prof. Placid Njoku paid special tribute to Rtd. Gen. Danjuma for setting up the committee to alleviate the pains and sufferings of the terrorism victims in the country with Imo State inclusive.

He decried the pains and hardship the Covid-19 had brought to the people including the economy of the state and the country.

The Deputy Governor assured the committee that the state government would leave no stone unturned in making sure that victims of the Covid-19 in the state received their food items.