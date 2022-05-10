Electoral amendment: Reps to hold emergency plenary on Wednesday

By Tribune Online
Members of the House of Representatives are expected to hold an emergency plenary on Wednesday with a view to passing the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr Danzaria Yahaya disclosed this via a notice sent to the lawmakers.

The notice read: “This is to inform all Hon Members, staff, media and the general public that the House hereby reconvenes for an emergency plenary session tomorrow, Wednesday, 11th May 2022 at 11:00 am.

“This session has become necessary especially as to amend a fundamental error in the Electoral Act.

“The House regrets this short notice and implores all members to be present,” Dr Danzaria stated.

At the time of filing this report, it was however uncertain whether the House is set to reverse its stance to seek judicial interpretation of the ruling delivered by the Federal High Court on the deletion of the controversial Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.


Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu who conveyed the House’s position on the ruling had during the briefing held on the 20th of March 2022, denied knowledge of the National Assembly being a party in the suit.

While giving insight into the rationale behind the introduction of the new provision, he argued that the provisions of the 1999 Consideration (as amended) were misconstrued as it clearly stipulates who are public servants, not political appointees.

Hon. Kalu said: “The judgement of the Federal High Court has raised a couple of issues. Let me say that the House of Representatives is not aware of this legal matter and is still not aware whether we were a necessary party to this matter or not.

“It is important to note that it is out of place to comment on a judgement we are yet to see the certified true copy. So, we will make comment on this judgement once we receive the certified true copy of the judgement to know the length and breadth of the judgement.

“We have read from the media that the judgement bothers on Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act amendment bill which Mr President signed into law recently and for which Mr President has communicated the National Assembly, i.e the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“As you are aware, the Senate has treated the (President’s) letter by voting on a motion moved on it while the House of Representatives is still waiting for a legal opinion from the legal department that is currently looking at the issues raised by Mr President in that letter before debating it. That was before we heard of this letter.

