IGP commissions 10 Armoured Personnel Carrier procured by Imo Govt

Latest News
By Johnkennedy Uzoma - Owerri
The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baba Ahmed Alkali has commissioned the 10 newly  acquired Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) by the Imo State Government describing it as part of government proactive steps to tackle insecurity in the state.
Commissioning the security vehicles in Owerri on Tuesday, , the IGP extolled the determination of Governor Hope Uzodimma to support the Nigerian Police Force, despite financial constraints of the state government.
He thanked the Governor for the high critical operational equipments such as the APCs donated to the Police in State.
In hus address at the commissioning ceremony of the APC, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to make the State safe.
He commended the Nigerian Police for their gallantry in the fight against criminality and banditry in the State and the professionalism of the Police, particularly the men and officers of the Imo State Police Command, who tackled head on crime in the State.

Governor Uzodimma stated that the government and people of Imo State are grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari and heads of security agencies in the country for their consistent efforts and sacrifice to restore peace in Imo State.

He said: “I commend the Police for their gallantry in the fight against criminality and banditry, Some of them lost lives, it was a supreme sacrifice they made to make Imo safe”.

He said the state government choose to assist the Imo State Police Command by providing the Armoured Personnel Carriers, APC, as part of it’s unrelenting determination to get rid of crime in the State.

He said: “It is a delibrate effort to enhance the capacity of the Police in Imo State. As Governor of Imo State, I will do my best to secure the State” he said”.

He advised youths of the State to shun violence and resist to be used as a tool for mischief by desperate politicians, noting that such mischievous persons have used the social media to blackmail the government and people of the state.

In his remarks,  Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde,  said the security situation has improved in the State, through robust crime strategies adopted by the State Police Command and other security agencies.

He also commended Governor Uzodimma for donating N5m naira to each of the families of some men and officers of the Nigerian Police Force, Imo State Command, who lost their lives in the fight against criminality and banditry in the State..

You might also like
Latest News

INEC redeploys two resident electoral commissioners, 8 other staff

Latest News

NiMet raises alarm over flood threat in Borno, Bayelsa, Delta, Kaduna, others

Latest News

Zamfara gov signs death penalty for kidnapping, cattle rustling, cultism

Latest News

Four teenagers celebrating WASSCE success drown at Elegushi Beach

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More