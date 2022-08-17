IGP commissions 10 Armoured Personnel Carrier procured by Imo Govt

Commissioning the security vehicles in Owerri on Tuesday, , the IGP extolled the determination of Governor Hope Uzodimma to support the Nigerian Police Force, despite financial constraints of the state government.

He thanked the Governor for the high critical operational equipments such as the APCs donated to the Police in State.

In hus address at the commissioning ceremony of the APC, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to make the State safe.

He commended the Nigerian Police for their gallantry in the fight against criminality and banditry in the State and th e professionalism of the Police, particularly the men and officers of the Imo State Police Command, who tackled head on crime in the State. Governor Uzodimma stated that the government and people of Imo State are grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari and heads of security agencies in the country for their consistent efforts and sacrifice to restore peace in Imo State. He said: “I commend the Police for their gallantry in the fight against criminality and banditry, Some of them lost lives, it was a supreme sacrifice they made to make Imo safe”. He said the state government choose to assist the Imo State Police Command by providing the Armoured Personnel Carriers, APC, as part of it’s unrelenting determination to get rid of crime in the State. He said: “It is a delibrate effort to enhance the capacity of the Police in Imo State. As Governor of Imo State, I will do my best to secure the State” he said”. He advised youths of the State to shun violence and resist to be used as a tool for mischief by desperate politicians, noting that such mischievous persons have used the social media to blackmail the government and people of the state.