INEC redeploys two resident electoral commissioners, 8 other staff

As the 2023 general election approaches, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has approved the redeployment of two of its Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and the reposting of eight other staff.

The redeployment was contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye.

Mr Okoye said the redeployment and posting, which was also done earlier this year, will become a routine exercise which will continue from time to time.

The statement reads in part, “The public may recall that on March 24, 2022, the Commission redeployed 385 staff nationwide. On that occasion, the Commission announced that this will be a routine exercise which will continue from time to time.

“In line with the extant policy, the Commission hereby redeploys two Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and eight directorate level staff as follows.

“The two redeployed residents’ electoral commissioners (RECs) are Dr Cyril Omorogbe and Dr Alalibo Johnson Sinikiem.

“Dr Omorogbe who is the current REC of Cross River State has been redeployed to REC Akwa Ibom state, while Dr Johnson, the current REC of Edo state will be moved to REC, Cross river state.

“The eight directional level staff posted to new positions include:

“Paul Omokore, the current Director, Planning and Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja, has been redeployed as Director, ICT, Headquarters, Abuja; Chindi Nwafor, Director ICT, to Administrative Secretary, Enugu State; Chima Duruaku, Administrative Secretary, Anambra State, to Director, Planning and Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja; and Mr Jude Okwuanu Administrative Secretary, Enugu State to Administrative Secretary, Anambra State.

“Others are Usman Musa Wase, Acting Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, Abuja, who had been redeployed as the Acting Administrative Secretary, Nasarawa State; Mr Salisu Garba, Director in the Electoral Operations Department, to Director Procurement, Headquarters, Abuja; Waziri Zanna, Acting Administrative Secretary, FCT to Acting Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, Abuja; while Godwin Wada Edibo, Acting Administrative Secretary, Nasarawa State had been redeployed as the Acting Administrative Secretary, FCT.”

According to INEC, the redeployment/postings take immediate effect and all the affected staff must ensure to conclude all the necessary handing and taking over before Friday, August 26, 2022.