Ighalo’s silent message to critics

While many Nigerians, notably Nigerian enthusiasts of English club Manchester United were jubilating for having the first Nigerian player in the club, pundits and critics did not see anything good in Odion Ighalo. Manchester United needed a striker to change the tide of their results in all competitions. Marcos Rashford has gone with injury leaving an important vacuum at the forward of the Manchester club. At the time of signing the Nigerian international, there was a loud call on the management of the Red Devils to bring in 19 years old Erling Haaland from the Austrian club, Salzburg because they believed he has a lot to offer Manchester United.

When Manchester United failed to bring in the young Haaland and announced Odion Ighalo, pundits wasted no time to criticise and condemn both Manchester United and its signing, Ighalo.

The critics were too quick to whittle down the quality of the Nigerian legend even without a kick in Manchester United. To worsen his situation then, he had to be in isolation for some days. His arrival at Manchester United coincided with the outbreak of the novel viral disease traced to China. Ighalo was unable to train with his teammates from the outset. Yet he has defied all odds to rise to the occasion with three goals so far.

He has started only two matches and scored in the two matches. Our own Ighalo will be keenly watched by the critics with a view to projecting their naysaying about the former Nigerian striker. With his statistics so far in Manchester United and with his qualities as an agile striker, he is up to something. Ighalo will continue to score and make assists.

Timothy Faboade,

Oyo State.