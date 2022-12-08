ICT sector contributed 18.44 per cent to GDP ― Pantami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has disclosed that the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, under his supervision has contributed a total of 18.44 per cent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) index.

The Minister made this known at the 10th Regular Meeting of the National Council on Communications and Digital Economy (NCCDE), which was held at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan, Ibadan on Thursday.

He said: “We have increased GDP contribution by 18.44 per cent, which is unprecedented in the history of Nigeria. Secondly, our performance has been assessed by independent assessors, where they presented the report to President Buhari, and we emerged as the best in revenue generation. Based on the independent reports, we increased revenue generation by 594 per cent.

“Also, in broadband penetration and NIN enrolment, we got 134 per cent and 86 per cent respectively. On 4G penetration, we scored 137%, and in revenue generation, we hit 594%, and at the same time, our collaboration with the private sector to reduce unemployment, we scored 111%.”

While emphasising the need for the state government to key into a digital economy, through digital innovation and digital entrepreneurship, he commended the Oyo state government for its transformation agenda in the ICT sector, as well as the Imo and Edo State governments for establishing the ministry of the digital economy.

The Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde expressed his administration’s commitment to making its citizenry move from orthodox operations to a digital revolution with a focus on digital transformation.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, the Secretary to the State government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun highlighted the achievements of the state government in the ICT sector.

Makinde said: “Today, we are no longer in the era where we encourage people to move from traditional process to digitalised world. Our people have understood well and we focus on digital transformations and the use of digital technology for a digitalised economy.

“In Oyo State, embracing digital technology has helped us to revolutionise the internally generated revenue system and improvement by a great percentage. We are now able to capture potential taxpayers and revenue generation. Other processes digitalised include payment of salaries and pensions, and as such timely payment through the right process. Digitalisation has also helped us with inefficient deliveries in our state, where people get access to government and also get feedback. We have also provided services like the CofO registration, the Oyo State job portal, telemedicine application and the resident registration programme, which will provide the database of Oyo residents.”

Present at the meeting Directors of agencies in the ministry alongside ICT commissioners, civil servants and representatives from all states.

