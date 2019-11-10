ICPC secures 20-year jail term against examiner for malpractice

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has secured a 20-year jail term against Mr Olanrewaju Kayode, a part-time examiner at The Polytechnic, Ibadan, for committing examination malpractice.

The sentence was handed down by Honourable Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo state after having found Kayode guilty of all charges preferred against him.

Kayode was a part-time examiner who assessed and marked students’ examination scripts of the Department of Accountancy of The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

He had been arraigned by ICPC in June 2016 on a 5-count charge for allegedly collecting sums of money from five students of the institution and attempting to assist them to alter and secure higher examination scores on different scripts written outside the examination hall.

All offences contravened sections 9, 9(2), 9(2a) and 10b of the Examination Malpractices Act, CAP E15 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990.

According to a statement by the ICPC’s spokesperson, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, and made available to Tribune Online in Abuja, on Sunday, the final judgment against Kayode was secured after the ICPC through Prosecution Counsel, Barrister Aderonke Bisi-Balogun proved beyond a reasonable doubt that he committed all the offences levelled against him.

Justice Abdulmalik, in handing down the judgement, stated that the convict was to serve 4 years jail term on each of the five counts bringing the total to 20 years imprisonment. The sentence is to run concurrently commencing from 20th June 2016, the first day of his arrest.