icons: Dapo Abiodun

• Born on Sunday, 29 May, 1960 in Iperu Remo, Ogun State, into a royal family in Iperu. He was born into the family of Dr Emmanuel Abiodun and Mrs. Victoria Abiodun from Iperu Remo, in Ogun East senatorial district.

• He is a Nigerian businessman and politician who is currently the governor of Ogun State after winning the 2019 election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

• He was the board chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission. He is the managing director of Heyden Petroleum and the founder of First Power Limited.

• He is a devoted member of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries.

• On 10 March, 2019, he was declared governor-elect of Ogun State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and was sworn in as governor on 29 May, 2019, his birthday.

• Prince (Dr) Dapo Abiodun will clock 61 on Saturday, 29 May, 2021.

Source: Wikipedia

