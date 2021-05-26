icons: Dapo Abiodun

• Born on Sunday, 29 May, 1960 in Iperu Remo, Ogun State, into a royal family in Iperu. He was born into the family of Dr Emmanuel Abiodun and Mrs. Victoria Abiodun from Iperu Remo, in Ogun East senatorial district.

• He is a Nigerian businessman and politician who is currently the governor of Ogun State after winning the 2019 election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

ABIODUN• He was the board chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission. He is the managing director of Heyden Petroleum and the founder of First Power Limited.

• He is a devoted member of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries.

• On 10 March, 2019, he was declared governor-elect of Ogun State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and was sworn in as governor on 29 May, 2019, his birthday.

• Prince (Dr) Dapo Abiodun will clock 61 on Saturday, 29 May, 2021.

