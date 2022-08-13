I will think outside the box to drive Ekiti’s development —Oyebanji

EKITI State governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, has promised to adopt Governor Kayode Fayemi’s financial engineering model and also think outside the box to drive the development of the state and implement his six-point agenda.

Oyebanji, who said he was not oblivious of the dwindling revenues to the state from the federation accounts, promised to work to promote the culture of good governance across all sectors when he assumes office on October 16.

Oyebanji stated these during his thank-you visit to the leadership and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti State council, at the Press Centre, Ado Ekiti.

Addressing the journalists, Oyebanji said he would sustain the continuity agenda by building on the legacy of Governor Fayemi and prudently deploying the state’s lean resources for radical development of the state.

He said: “The All Progressives Congress campaigned with the promise to sustain the continuity and ensure the implementation of the six-point agenda and that promise I shall keep and promote.

“There is so much pessimism in the minds of some people but I am making it clear that I will not disappoint the people. If performing well is the only legacy I will leave behind, I will be happy.

“I know Ekiti people need good governance and we are desirous to give it to them. We will also welcome constructive criticisms. If there is a policy that the people are criticising, I will rescind it if I have a conviction that truly it would not be in the best interest of the populace.

“If a government rescinds a decision or policy, I consider that a strength, not weakness. It will show that we are a listening government and that we are responsible and responsive.

“Journalists in Ekiti State have been quite professional and I plead with you to continue to be fair to all. Journalists are extremely professional people and we will continue to do what is right so that we won’t have problem with you.”

Based on the request of the NUJ members, Oyebanji promised to work with the leadership of the union to build a befitting press centre for journalists in the state.





The governor-elect also appealed to journalists to continue to defend the people of the state, regardless of their political leaning, urging them to always report events that would promote peace and good governance.

Earlier, the NUJ chairman, Rotimi Ojomoyela, appealed to Oyebanji to be fair to all residents of the state for enduring peace and stability.

Ojomoyela said members of the union would continually engage the government constructively and present themselves as partners in Oyebanji’s passion to develop the state.