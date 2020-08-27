I will not anoint any candidate to succeed me ― Ebonyi gov

The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, on Thursday, said he will not anoint any candidate to succeed him in the 2023 general elections.

According to him, it is only the will of God that will prevail on who shall replace him and govern the state in 2023.

Umahi stated this at Pa Ngele Oruta township stadium Abakaliki, during the grand finale of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Local Government election in the state.

According to the governor, the adoption of E-voting system by Nigerians will automatically bring to end killings, desperation, political violence and rigging found in Nigeria politics.

He then urged the National Working Committee NWC of (PDP), to adopt the E-voting system during its next primaries. According to him, the governor’s will support the party to actualise the practice.

Presenting the chairmanship and councillorship candidate to PDP National Chairman chief Uche Secondus, Umahi maintained that the candidates of the party emerged through free and fair primaries.

He then urged them to ensure they keep to their campaign promises by shunning any form of corruption and embezzlement of public funds in their council areas as power comes from God through the people.

However, in his address, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, decried the incessant killings and destruction of public properties during electioneering campaigns.

He then urged the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and the Federal Government to adopt the electronic system of voting during an election.

According to him, if the Nigeria Bar Association NBA could conduct its election using the electronic system of voting, INEC could still achieve it and save Nigerians from the killings and other election violence witnessed during elections.

He then assured that soonest PDP will commence its electronic registration of its members adding that his party would support every move towards electronic voting to end electoral violence.

Highlights of the program were handing over flags to the Chairmanship candidates.

