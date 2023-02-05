By Segun Adebayo

The popular saying that to live in the hearts of those we love is never to die aptly captures the current mood of Afrobeats singer, Innocent Idibia, also known as 2Face, as he remembers his late friend, Sound Sultan.

Sound Sultan, who was a singer and producer, died on July 11 2021 after a prolonged ailment that kept him in the United States for months before he lost the battle, leaving behind his wife and three children.

The death of Sultan left many of his friends and colleagues in the music industry in shock when it happened and it seemed one of them, 2Face, has not got over the death of his friend as he says he remembers him every day of his life.

His close friends Basketmouth, ID Cabassa, among others, in separate posts mourned the death of their friend, whom they described as one of the most selfless and loving humans they have met, promising to support his family.

2Face, on Friday, said he could not get over the death of his friend even after almost two years of his demise, saying he missed him daily and would do so till he joins him one day.

Sultan’s wife and children, R learnt, have kept low profiles for almost two years as not much has been heard about the family and their whereabouts.

2face in his message posted on Instagram, said: “Miss you madly bro. I will celebrate you till I join you.”

