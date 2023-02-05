By Segun Adebayo

Actor, Freddie Leonard, on Friday, described Nigerians as spineless citizens who only make noise without matching their words with the action it requires to put the country back on track.

According to the actor, who got married to his long-time girlfriend actress, Peggy Ovire, last year in an elaborate traditional marriage, new Nigeria may not emerge until the citizens rise to take back their country.

Leonard, a popular figure in Nollywood, took to his social media platform on Friday to express his anger at the prolonged fuel scarcity and shortage of the redesigned naira notes, blaming it on what it called ‘spineless talkers’.

Leonard said: “Nigeria is indeed a country of spineless talkers. Sad leaders know this and that’s why they do us the way they do us. As long as we remain spineless, Nigeria will never get better, because freedom from bad and oppressive leadership is not free.”

Related News No Content Available

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE